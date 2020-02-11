Global  

Motorola Razr first impression: About that crease...

Mashable Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
*Motorola Razr (2020)*

-The Good-

Sleek form factor • Easy to use one-handed • Satisfying flip • Looks and feels high-end

-The Bad-

Creaky hinge • Visible crease • Expensive • Mediocre camera • Exclusive to Verizon

-The Bottom Line-

The Motorola Razr is a sleek device with a comfortable form...
