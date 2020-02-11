Motorola Razr first impression: About that crease... Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Motorola Razr (2020)*



-The Good-



Sleek form factor • Easy to use one-handed • Satisfying flip • Looks and feels high-end



-The Bad-



Creaky hinge • Visible crease • Expensive • Mediocre camera • Exclusive to Verizon



-The Bottom Line-



The Motorola Razr is a sleek device with a comfortable form... 👓 View full article

