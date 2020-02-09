Global  

Chinese government rolls out coronavirus ‘close contact detector’ app

The Next Web Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Chinese government rolls out coronavirus ‘close contact detector’ appChina has rolled out an app that lets people check whether they have been in close contact with someone infected by the coronavirus. The “close contact detector,” as BBC puts it, notifies users if they have had exchanges with any individuals who have been confirmed or suspected of carrying the virus. All users need to do is scan a QR code with an app like Alipay or WeChat. People at risk are then advised to stay at home or inform local health authorities. Once their phone number is linked, users are asked to fill in their name and ID number.…

News video: Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS

Coronavirus: China under pressure as toll exceeds SARS 03:21

 Death toll on the mainland rises to 811 people as criticism grows over the leadership’s handling of the crisis.

