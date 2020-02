sambo RT @JackKennedy: This broom challenge is really sweeping the nation huh 3 minutes ago KattyKissem RT @DMRegister: A new trend is "sweeping" the nation, and unfortunately, it's based on faulty science. https://t.co/Ee2Y7105qr 9 minutes ago Trust for Educators Spoiler Alert - you can make a broom stand up any day of the year. The #broomstickchallenge "sweeping" social media… https://t.co/gBHugkMLyX 10 minutes ago Joe Hight I took the #broomchallenge2020 the day after the only day that my broom was supposed to stand. Much more fun than u… https://t.co/3evsfVwW73 24 minutes ago WebLunchBox The broom challenge may be sweeping the nation, but it's not actually as cool as you think https://t.co/gfDnABJJxV 24 minutes ago Izu ひhiara ☥ The broom challenge may be sweeping the nation, but it's not actually as cool as you think https://t.co/4YLlrLLED1 https://t.co/mzEuFOJcfW 27 minutes ago