Clearview AI’s false claims of accuracy increase the dangers of its face recognition software

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Clearview AI’s calamitous press campaign had another mishap yesterday when the ACLU slammed its claims of being rated “100% accurate” in a test based on a method created by the civil rights group. The facial recognition company has been embroiled in a storm of controversy since The New York Times revealed that it was helping police match photos of suspects’ faces to images scraped from websites and social media platforms to aid in their investigations. Clearview says that it has amassed a database of more than three billion images and that its software has already been used by more than 600 law enforcement agencies. Clearview’s use of people’s…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

