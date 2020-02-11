Global  

Trump tweets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' clip that actually mocks his supporters

Mashable Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump didn't seem to fully grasp he was the butt of a joke in a clip of the HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm that he retweeted Monday night. 

The clip comes from an episode in which comedian Larry David —who plays a fictionalized version of himself on the show — wears a red, Make America Great Again hat so...
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump tweets Curb Your Enthusiasm MAGA clip mocking his own supporters

President appears oblivious to joke at his expense
Independent

Trump shares 'Curb' clip featuring Larry David wearing 'MAGA' hat

President Trump raised some eyebrows on Monday night after he shared a clip from the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" featuring its star Larry David sporting a...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this

johhnrichards

John Richards Well @realdonaldtrump isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. So nuance in satyre is a complete miss for him.. Trump… https://t.co/ujzA03brms 3 seconds ago

DebbbieF

Debbbie Ferrante RT @thedailybeast: In an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry jokes, “Look, when you’re a celebrity, you can do anything you want”—poki… 8 seconds ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Trump tweets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' clip that actually mocks his supporters https://t.co/aqEjiSSyGk 2 minutes ago

jrlaredo

Julio Laredo RT @RobertPicardo: Trump tweets Larry David MAGA hat clip, seems unaware it's an insult. https://t.co/vbCEEP8sow 3 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network Donald Trump Gets Taunted For Tweeting Larry David MAGA Hat ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Clip - Deadline #Political… https://t.co/ZfymVZotDX 5 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Trump tweets Curb Your Enthusiasm clip that actually mocks his supporters (Tim Marcin/Mashable!) https://t.co/8iuAxgno7M 5 minutes ago

Montpellier21

Christine Bogdan RT @ReflectingMan: Trump Tweets ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Clip But Larry David ‘Could Give a Fuck’ About MAGA Fans. https://t.co/R7pmVmjbb0 6 minutes ago

falconoticias

Robin Candelaria Trump tweets Curb Your Enthusiasm MAGA clip mocking his own supporters - President appears oblivious to joke at his… https://t.co/kolGUkQQeS 10 minutes ago

