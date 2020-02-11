President Trump raised some eyebrows on Monday night after he shared a clip from the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" featuring its star Larry David sporting a... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite
You Might Like
Tweets about this
John Richards Well @realdonaldtrump isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. So nuance in satyre is a complete miss for him..
Trump… https://t.co/ujzA03brms 3 seconds ago
Debbbie Ferrante RT @thedailybeast: In an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry jokes, “Look, when you’re a celebrity, you can do anything you want”—poki… 8 seconds ago
Lucas Wyrsch Trump tweets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' clip that actually mocks his supporters https://t.co/aqEjiSSyGk 2 minutes ago
Julio Laredo RT @RobertPicardo: Trump tweets Larry David MAGA hat clip, seems unaware it's an insult. https://t.co/vbCEEP8sow 3 minutes ago