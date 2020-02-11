Global  

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone

WebProNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, the company’s first with a glass screen. Samsung’s previous attempt, the Galaxy Fold, was plagued with issues leading Samsung to redesign a number of elements to improve the phone’s reliability. Now the company has announced the Fold’s successor, the Galaxy Z Flip. According Samsung’s statement, the…

News video: Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone

Samsung unveils foldable Z Flip phone 00:51

 Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone alongside its latest flagship devices, which include new high-powered cameras and wider support for 5G. The new smartphones – the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – will go on sale on March 13. They were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, the tech...

