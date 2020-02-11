Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, the company’s first with a glass screen. Samsung’s previous attempt, the Galaxy Fold, was plagued with issues leading Samsung to redesign a number of elements to improve the phone’s reliability. Now the company has announced the Fold’s successor, the Galaxy Z Flip. According Samsung’s statement, the…



The post Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

