Flipboard Introduces Curated Video Service: Flipboard TV

WebProNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Popular news aggregator Flipboard has announced a new video aggregation service, according to a company press release. Flipboard has carved out a market for itself as one of the leading news aggregators. It was originally released exclusively for the iPad in 2010, and was one of the apps that helped showcase the platform’s potential. Over…

The post Flipboard Introduces Curated Video Service: Flipboard TV appeared first on WebProNews.
