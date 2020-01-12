Global  

Apple joins FIDO alliance to support password-free authentication

The Next Web Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Apple has joined Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance, an open industry association that promotes passwordless authentication. FIDO already has some big names such as Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Amazon, ARM, and Intel as members. Apple joining the alliance means we can expect more support for password-free authentication in iOS and macOS devices. The company already supports FaceID on iPhones, and TouchID on select Mac devices for logging into the device and apps. The alliance promotes a number of protocols that help websites, apps, and devices with password-free authentication. Its FIDO2 standards are suited to verify credentials for web and mobile. Last year, Google…

