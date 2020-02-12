Global  

UK to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content: BBC

Britain's regulator Ofcom will make social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter, responsible for harmful content on their platforms, the BBC said on Wednesday.
 Government announces measures to hold social media platforms accountable for harmful content for better protection of online users.

