Apple Pay accounts for 5% of global card transactions, growing to rival PayPal

The Next Web Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Apple Pay accounts for 5% of global card transactions, growing to rival PayPalApple Pay, the company’s mobile wallet, is gaining a notable chunk of payment transactions around the world. So much so, competition watchdogs are starting to pay attention. As it stands, Apple Pay is responsible for around 5% of card transactions, globally. However, over the next five years this is expected to grow to 10%, Quartz reports. Eventually, Apple Pay could be competing with the likes of payment processing mainstay PayPal. [Read: How to add Apple Pay to your Watch ahead of your next gym visit] Analysts from research firm Bernstein say it’s plausible Apple might attempt to shake up the…

This story continues at The Next Web

