Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Now's the perfect time to get cozy with a weighted blanket

Now's the perfect time to get cozy with a weighted blanket

Mashable Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Whoever created weighted blankets is a genius. (If you're as curious as we are, it happens to be a man named Keith Zivalich.) Seriously, they do it all. 

Need a better night's rest? Get a weighted blanket. Need help focusing? Get a weighted blanket. Want to alleviate some of your anxiety and stress? You guessed it, get a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What Is A Weighted Blanket? [Video]What Is A Weighted Blanket?

If you&apos;ve spent countless sleepless nights tossing and turning, it might be time to try a weighted blanket.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.