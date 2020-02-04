Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users

Mashable Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Facebook's growth may be slowing down, but WhatsApp is more dominant than ever. The messaging app now counts more than 2 billion monthly users, Facebook announced on Wednesday.

WhatsApp is the second Facebook-owned service to reach the 2 billion user milestone. Facebook passed 2 billion monthly users in 2017, but its growth...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users [Video]WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users

WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users Just two years ago, the free messaging service reported 1.5 billion users. It was initially founded back in early 2009. The new milestone is thanks to WhatsApp's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

WhatsApp Hits 2 Billion Users [Video]WhatsApp Hits 2 Billion Users

WhatsApp Hits 2 Billion Users

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WhatsApp hits 2 billion users, up from 1.5 billion 2 years ago

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging service, revealed today just how big it has become. The Facebook-owned app said it has amassed two billion users, up from...
TechCrunch Also reported by •engadgetWorldNewsReuters

Snap adds more users, still misses quarterly revenue estimates

Snap Inc added more users to photo messaging app Snapchat in the fourth quarter, but missed Wall Street estimates for revenue on Tuesday, hurt by a shorter...
Reuters


Tweets about this

wallpips

Wall Pips WhatsApp has surpassed more than two billion active users, and its chief executive is vowing to defend its fully pr… https://t.co/aBCWQ2gBSW 5 minutes ago

maNkomo16

Dr Tammi #UPDATE Facebook-owned messaging service #WhatsApp said Wednesday it now has more than two billion users around the… https://t.co/YT1dWhmx9m 10 minutes ago

anavekilova

Ana Vekilova RT @thenextweb: WhatsApp now has more than 2 billion users (by @Indianidle) https://t.co/DctqbHqoSE 13 minutes ago

karroul

Karel RT @WhatsApp: We are excited to share that WhatsApp now supports more than two billion users around the world. 1/10 15 minutes ago

chinmayiarun

Chinmayi Arun RT @PranavDixit: Just in from @WhatsApp: More than 2 BILLION active WhatsApp users around the world as of February 2020. https://t.co/qZgZU… 48 minutes ago

Seyfdin2

Seyfdin WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users https://t.co/QW0FGY0jLn https://t.co/Mp5DtjcOX2 1 hour ago

dalal_abohashim

دلال ابوهشيمه WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users https://t.co/3S6SWGG0TK https://t.co/U3wZ9mGSVy 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.