Wall Pips WhatsApp has surpassed more than two billion active users, and its chief executive is vowing to defend its fully pr… https://t.co/aBCWQ2gBSW 5 minutes ago Dr Tammi #UPDATE Facebook-owned messaging service #WhatsApp said Wednesday it now has more than two billion users around the… https://t.co/YT1dWhmx9m 10 minutes ago Ana Vekilova RT @thenextweb: WhatsApp now has more than 2 billion users (by @Indianidle) https://t.co/DctqbHqoSE 13 minutes ago Karel RT @WhatsApp: We are excited to share that WhatsApp now supports more than two billion users around the world. 1/10 15 minutes ago Chinmayi Arun RT @PranavDixit: Just in from @WhatsApp: More than 2 BILLION active WhatsApp users around the world as of February 2020. https://t.co/qZgZU… 48 minutes ago Seyfdin WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users https://t.co/QW0FGY0jLn https://t.co/Mp5DtjcOX2 1 hour ago دلال ابوهشيمه WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users https://t.co/3S6SWGG0TK https://t.co/U3wZ9mGSVy 1 hour ago