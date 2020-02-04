WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Facebook's growth may be slowing down, but WhatsApp is more dominant than ever. The messaging app now counts more than 2 billion monthly users, Facebook announced on Wednesday.
WhatsApp is the second Facebook-owned service to reach the 2 billion user milestone. Facebook passed 2 billion monthly users in 2017, but its growth...
WhatsApp, the most popular messaging service, revealed today just how big it has become. The Facebook-owned app said it has amassed two billion users, up from... TechCrunch Also reported by •engadget •WorldNews •Reuters