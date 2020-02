Seth Meyers mocks Trump's totally predictable failure to 'learn from' being impeached Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

On Feb. 11 Trump took to Twitter to call Roger Stone's proposed sentencing a "miscarriage of justice", which seems a bit rich coming from a man who just escaped an impeachment trial. Subsequently, in a turn of events that I'm sure is not related at all, all four prosecutors on the case quit, while the Justice Department announced... 👓 View full article

