Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Facebook-owned WhatsApp achieved a significant milestone, officially crossing the two billion user threshold. WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app on the planet and is a primary means of electronic communication in many countries. In addition to being cross-platform, the app supports audio and video calls, text and voice messages, file sharing and more. Significantly,…



The post WhatsApp Now Has Two Billion Users appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

