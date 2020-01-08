Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Facebook-owned WhatsApp achieved a significant milestone, officially crossing the two billion user threshold. WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app on the planet and is a primary means of electronic communication in many countries. In addition to being cross-platform, the app supports audio and video calls, text and voice messages, file sharing and more. Significantly,…
The post WhatsApp Now Has Two Billion Users appeared first on WebProNews.
WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users Just two years ago, the free messaging service reported 1.5 billion users. It was initially founded
back in early 2009. The new milestone is thanks to
WhatsApp's increasing popularity
in developing countries like India. WhatsApp also used the accomplishment to...