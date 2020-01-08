Global  

WhatsApp Now Has Two Billion Users

WebProNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Facebook-owned WhatsApp achieved a significant milestone, officially crossing the two billion user threshold. WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app on the planet and is a primary means of electronic communication in many countries. In addition to being cross-platform, the app supports audio and video calls, text and voice messages, file sharing and more. Significantly,…

The post WhatsApp Now Has Two Billion Users appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users

WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users 00:57

 WhatsApp Reaches 2 Billion Users Just two years ago, the free messaging service reported 1.5 billion users. It was initially founded back in early 2009. The new milestone is thanks to WhatsApp's increasing popularity in developing countries like India. WhatsApp also used the accomplishment to...

WhatsApp Passes Two Billion Users and Pledges Support for Strong Encryption: 'A Necessity in Modern Life'

WhatsApp Passes Two Billion Users and Pledges Support for Strong Encryption: 'A Necessity in Modern Life'Facebook-owned chat software WhatsApp has pledged to support strong encryption today while announcing that it now has more than two billion users. In a blog...
WorldNews

WhatsApp hits 2 billion users, up from 1.5 billion 2 years ago

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging service, revealed today just how big it has become. The Facebook-owned app said it has amassed two billion users, up from...
TechCrunch

