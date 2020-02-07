Will Ferrell's Valentine's Day notes to his wife are, uh, a lot

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Feeling short of inspiration this Valentine's Day? Well, why not take some from Will Ferrell.



In the Late Show clip above, the Anchorman legend reads out some of the real-life Valentine's notes he's sent his wife over the years. To say they're a little unconventional would probably be an understatement.



"Happy Valentine's... 👓 View full article

