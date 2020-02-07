Will Ferrell's Valentine's Day notes to his wife are, uh, a lot
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Feeling short of inspiration this Valentine's Day? Well, why not take some from Will Ferrell.
In the Late Show clip above, the Anchorman legend reads out some of the real-life Valentine's notes he's sent his wife over the years. To say they're a little unconventional would probably be an understatement.
