28,000 people reportedly voted for photographer Sam Rowley's photo in the Wildlife Photography Awards. Read more...
More about Photography, Animals,... Mashable Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •CTV News •CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this
harlow keith Incredible photo of mice battling on a London Tube platform takes top prize https://t.co/cH2uqPDIA6 #easynews#feedly2 hours ago
Joe Mak Incredible photo of mice battling on a London Tube platform takes top prize https://t.co/rDzaEhmo1S via @mashable5 hours ago
Philip Shook Incredible photo of mice battling on a London Tube platform takes top prize https://t.co/r8B5jCoy3d via @mashable8 hours ago
Robin Moss Incredible photo of mice battling on a London Tube platform takes top prize https://t.co/pETpGbtcnC https://t.co/30uUxI0aRb 11 hours ago
Akiro RT @loretobgude: Incredible photo of mice battling on a London Tube platform takes top prize
https://t.co/xoL9XlHmKM https://t.co/hcMcNJRy… 11 hours ago
ω๏๏∂y Incredible photo of #mice battling on a London Tube platform takes top prize https://t.co/0siHVrtRIE https://t.co/aAAvF601oD 14 hours ago
Tomás Loyola Barberis Incredible photo of mice battling on a London Tube platform takes top prize https://t.co/VCU110sN0c via @mashable https://t.co/v4wYrmgPKs 14 hours ago
Márcio M. Silva Incredible photo of mice battling on a London Tube platform takes top prize https://t.co/YxmRdHIh0o https://t.co/32LNR1Dj43 14 hours ago