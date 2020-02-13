Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Here's a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomberg

Here's a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomberg

Mashable Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg's got boatloads of cash and he's parting with it like the ships are sinking. 

The latest folks to cash-in from the presidential candidate's efforts to take the White House? Meme accounts on Instagram.

Reporter Taylor Lorenz broke down Bloomberg's novel Instagram efforts at the New York Times, revealing the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg [Video]Mike Bloomberg

Mike Bloomberg holds a rally in Chattanooga on the first day of early voting in the Presidential primary.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Cool candidate’ Mike Bloomberg begs for your vote with Instagram memes

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg wants internet-savvy voters to know there’s a “cool” guy in the running — and what better way to appeal to younger...
The Next Web Also reported by •Daily Caller

Mike Bloomberg Goes on Massive Meme Blitz to Come Off as a ‘Cool’ Guy


RIA Nov. Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this

DarrRenee

Darlene Holmes Here's a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/q7TeToGFFT via @mashable 31 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Here's a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/z3Rku7qDUi 38 minutes ago

RSMKTG

R&S Marketing Here's a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/suPUcg0uwx via @mashable 51 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Here’s a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/2qmHWsiAFc https://t.co/hYNz79Qda1 52 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Here's a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/QWM2zDwysI https://t.co/FCIZCwmVy3 1 hour ago

qwerty__red

qwerty.red Here's a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/tgOk09tIYw https://t.co/6CZHgjarpR 1 hour ago

ChannyJSpeaks

CHANTAL Here's a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/BXXbnbLXKV via @mashable 2 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Instagram #Influencers #2020PresidentialElection Here's a list of the meme accounts that sold out to Mike Bloomber… https://t.co/JRwGRbyvxX 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.