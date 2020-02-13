Google’s Area 120 is bringing lightweight games to low-powered devices
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Google’s Area 120, the company’s workshop for experimental products, has launched a project to bring lightweight HTML5 games to low-powered devices using slow 2G or 3G connections. The project, called GameSnacks, hosts many simple games such as Tower and Road Fury. You can try some of these games on the project’s website as well. [Read: Project xCloud gets a test run on iPhones (but don’t get too excited)] The Area 120 team says that on devices with RAM lower than 1GB and connection slower than 1Mbps, games often take over 10 seconds to open up. So, you can understand it’s quite frustrating.…
