Verizon and NASCAR Partner to Deliver 5G and WiFi to Racetracks

WebProNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Verizon and NASCAR have partnered to bring improved WiFi and 5G connectivity to 12 NASCAR-owned racetracks around the country. The two companies’ goal is to modernize the 12 racetracks, providing improved connectivity to drivers, teams and fans, starting with improved WiFi. The partnership sees Verizon become the Official Wireless Telecommunications and 5G Mobility Partner of…

The post Verizon and NASCAR Partner to Deliver 5G and WiFi to Racetracks appeared first on WebProNews.
