Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale

Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale

Mashable Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
* *The following contains minor spoilers for Hulu's **High Fidelity**. * *

Stephen Frears' High Fidelity hits best mid-tragedyHulu's High Fidelity is good whenever. 

Made for chip-bowl-on-your-chest, mascara-running-down-your-face wallowing, Frears' 2000 classic is an excellent breakup movie. John Cusack's emphatic anger...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Actors David H. Holmes & Jake Lacy Dive Into The New Hulu Series,

Actors David H. Holmes & Jake Lacy Dive Into The New Hulu Series, "High Fidelity" 27:53

 A reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel, Hulu’s "High Fidelity" centers on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thomas Doherty Goes Over 'High Fidelity,' The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu [Video]Thomas Doherty Goes Over "High Fidelity," The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu

A reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel, Hulu’s "High Fidelity" centers on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 18:40Published

Thomas Doherty Is Grateful To Have Had The Platform That Disney Channel Gave Him [Video]Thomas Doherty Is Grateful To Have Had The Platform That Disney Channel Gave Him

Thomas Doherty, who starred in the Disney Channel "Descendants" movies, explains the transition from being a Disney Channel star to doing more mature project like Hulu's "High Fidelity."BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dove Cameron Is a Supportive Girlfriend at Thomas Doherty's 'High Fidelity' Premiere!

Dove Cameron looks so in love with boyfriend Thomas Doherty while supporting him at the premiere of his new Hulu series High Fidelity on Thursday (February 13)...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.com

Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #Hulu's '#HighFidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale https://t.co/ISFhwwIJ6n https://t.co/rjKv1Yqoxq 15 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #Hulu #StreamingServices #ZoeKravitz Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale… https://t.co/bjgGTQBu2y 18 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale https://t.co/eKu3aQY4TB 18 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale https://t.co/PceYnHfNIm https://t.co/5AgKb9nETn 18 minutes ago

eStream_Studios

eStream Studios #Hulu #StreamingServices Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale https://t.co/RovEZsYJQg… https://t.co/MyhGDnXDdn 24 minutes ago

helenb6767

Helen Baker Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale https://t.co/XDaEvdXbxr https://t.co/faBdePiRLO 25 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale https://t.co/1C2HLU9DTj https://t.co/n2KiC7MDeP 25 minutes ago

DenkyuuMedia

💡DENKYUU MEDIA💡 Hulu's 'High Fidelity' is a fresh remix of a classic breakup tale https://t.co/JZDnknXF1g https://t.co/ewAyIG4yCg 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.