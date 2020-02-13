Global  

Banksy artwork pops up just in time for Valentine's Day

Mashable Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Banksy's latest intriguing artwork appears to have landed in time for Valentine's Day.

The elusive street artist has reportedly left one of their signature stencil works on the side of a house in Bristol, UK, overnight. It depicts a small girl with a slingshot, who looks to have caused an explosion of red flowers in the...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Cuddling Bats Form Heart-Like Shape Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Cuddling Bats Form Heart-Like Shape Just In Time For Valentine's Day 00:34

 Bats aren’t typically associated with Valentine’s Day, but one group may change that.

Great Dane puppy saves man from the doghouse on Valentine's Day [Video]Great Dane puppy saves man from the doghouse on Valentine's Day

Dave is a lucky man with an awesome wife and he knows better than to let Valentine's Day pass without getting Kristy a present or a card. But when he drops the ball and lets time get away on him,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti [Video]Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine&apos;s Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy is thought to have given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural...
Reuters

Valentines wonder for once-lonely monkey at Drusillas

A MONKEY who struggled to find love has now fathered his second child – just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The Argus

