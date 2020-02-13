Banksy artwork pops up just in time for Valentine's Day

Banksy's latest intriguing artwork appears to have landed in time for Valentine's Day. The elusive street artist has reportedly left one of their signature stencil works on the side of a house in Bristol, UK, overnight. It depicts a small girl with a slingshot, who looks to have caused an explosion of red flowers in the ...



