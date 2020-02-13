Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for Galentine's Day

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It's been 10 years since Leslie Knope first invited you to join her pals in celebrating Galentine's Day.



So, on Thursday, Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza celebrated the momentous anniversary with a reunion post on Instagram featuring her co-stars Amy Poehler, Kathryn Hahn, and Rashida Jones.



Gang's all here: the... 👓 View full article

