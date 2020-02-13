Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for Galentine's Day

Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for Galentine's Day

Mashable Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
It's been 10 years since Leslie Knope first invited you to join her pals in celebrating Galentine's Day. 

So, on Thursday, Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza celebrated the momentous anniversary with a reunion post on Instagram featuring her co-stars Amy Poehler, Kathryn Hahn, and Rashida Jones.

Gang's all here: the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza hold Parks and Recreation reunion on Galentine's Day

'What's Galentine's Day? It's only the best day of the year,' Amy Poehler's character explains on the US sitcom
Independent

Amy Poehler Reunites With Parks and Recreation Cast for Epic Galentine's Day

Valentine's Day is all about love and you will love this reunion! Aubrey Plaza posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a photo of her with her former co-stars...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlfonsoRam04

Alfonso Ramirez RT @mashable: Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for Galentine's Day https://t.co/mrpwFjduIh https://t.co/mOJ… 1 hour ago

BenzTheAffable

Benjamin Praveen Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for Galentine's Day https://t.co/AhyME5I49f https://t.co/yGUd4GGB5v 1 hour ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for Galentine's Day https://t.co/yHjJqytEHT https://t.co/dpafR4dkSJ 1 hour ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT #ValentineSDay #AmyPoehler #ParksAndRecreation Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for… https://t.co/2BhsJL3xDe 1 hour ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for Galentine's Day https://t.co/Eb0CRAcPSC 1 hour ago

MistLibrarian

Sally ❄️ Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for Galentine's Day - Mashable https://t.co/bIGs0DR9JX 1 hour ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Aubrey Plaza posts adorable ‘Parks and Recreation’ reunion photo for Galentine’s Day https://t.co/dJMWWOvPZT https://t.co/y3FD24vmc8 2 hours ago

clickclickclick

Click.Click.Click Aubrey Plaza posts adorable 'Parks and Recreation' reunion photo for Galentine's Day https://t.co/la2gmijwjJ https://t.co/5kiyDTv5gx 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.