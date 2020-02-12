Global  

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4 teaser reveals Hopper lived

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4 teaser reveals Hopper lived

Mashable Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The first glimpse at the fourth season of Stranger Things is here and things are looking pretty chilly.

For as cold as this snowy Russian prison labor situation looks though, at least we know one thing is (relatively) warm: Jim Hopper. That's right, the man that many people thought exploded at the end of Season 3 somehow made...
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Noah Schnapp Talks 'Waiting For Anya', Teases 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Noah Schnapp Talks 'Waiting For Anya', Teases 'Stranger Things' Season 4 02:43

 Noah Schnapp discusses his first leading role in the new Second World War film, "Waiting for Anya". Plus, he teases what fans can expect from the upcoming fourth season of his hit Netflix series "Stranger Things".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with love…. [Video]Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with love….

Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with love…. - Netflix - teaser trailer

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:50Published

Trending: Stranger Things 4 Teaser [Video]Trending: Stranger Things 4 Teaser

Netflix's original series 'Stranger Things' releases a teaser trailer for the upcoming season.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Confirms Hopper Is Alive

He's alive! Netflix has just dropped the first teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4! The teaser, which clocks in at just under a minute, reveals the fate...
E! Online

'Stranger Things 4' Teaser Reveals This Character Is Still Alive!

Stranger Things is coming back soon – and so is a major character! Netflix debuted a special teaser on Valentine’s Day (February 14) for the upcoming fourth...
Just Jared

