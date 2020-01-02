Global  

Explicit plastic surgery before-and-after photos exposed in unsecured database

Mashable Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Plastic surgery is more mainstream than it's ever been, but that doesn't mean patients are dying to have their cosmetic laundry aired in public.

Security researchers at vpnMentor discovered that about 900,000 images and invoices from cosmetic surgery imaging company NextMotion were sitting on an unsecured database in cloud...
