Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Step up your golf game with these gadgets on sale for President's Day

Step up your golf game with these gadgets on sale for President's Day

Mashable Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Sadly, it can't always be golf season. Even if you live in a place with the same climate year-round, Mother Nature likes to throw curveballs. So at some point, you'll be sitting (im)patiently indoors, awaiting another warm, sunny day.

Rather than letting your time go to waste, you might as well work on improving your game....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit [Video]Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit

An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.