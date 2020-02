Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Just like that, rickrolling is an official piece of the Fortnite experience.



There's a new emote in the Fortnite item shop called "Never Gonna." If the name wasn't enough of a giveaway, the $5 buy is indeed Rick Astley's dorky white dude dance from his seminal (for internet trolling, at least) 1987 hit single, "Never Gonna... 👓 View full article