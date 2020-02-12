New Tesla Model S and X Long Range Plus vehicles get big range boost

Global  

New iterations of the Tesla Model S and Model X are boasting some pretty impressive new travel ranges, Tesla revealed on Friday.

The pages for the Model S and Model X claim that the Long Range Plus versions of these two electric vehicles can now hit ranges of 390 and 351 miles respectively, which is a healthy bump up from the...
