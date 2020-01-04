This deepfake of Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland in 'Back to the Future' is unreal

Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Out of all the faces to put on Doc Brown and Marty McFly in Back to the Future, I never knew how bad I needed it to be Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland.



This deepfake clip superimposes the faces of Downey Jr. and Holland over the original actors Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox, giving us an incredibly convincing glimpse... 👓 View full article

