Jake Paul wants to charge kids $20 a month to learn 'financial freedom' Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

YouTube megastar, Los Angeles neighborhood terrorizer, and definitely fake marriage haver Jake Paul has a new idea to better the lives of his Gen Z fans by teaching them how to be exactly like him.



Variety reports that Paul launched his new enterprise, the Financial Freedom Movement (FFM) at a skate park on Saturday after... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Jake Paul Launches Platform To Help Students Learn Real Life Skiils Jake Paul is tired of the education system and wants to help! The 23-year-old YouTuber has just launched Financial Freedom Movement (FFM) to help young fans...

Just Jared Jr 1 day ago





Tweets about this