These custom masks may not beat Face ID, but they could do some good

Mashable Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
It might have started as a novelty idea, but a Twitter pitch for "Face ID compatible respirator masks" went to some unexpectedly cool places.

It started on Saturday when Danielle Baskin — "a product designer, situation designer, visual artist, and the CEO of Dialup.com," according to her website — floated the idea of...
These custom face masks may not beat Face ID, but they could do some good.

"There's dystopian humor in this project, for sure." –Danielle Baskin Read more... More about Mashable Video, Face Mask, Custom, Sickness, and Culture
