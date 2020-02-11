Global  

NY Attorney General Will Not Appeal T-Mobile Ruling

WebProNews Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
In more good news for T-Mobile, New York Attorney General Letitia James says she will not appeal the T-Mobile/Sprint merger ruling. Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero ruled in T-Mobile and Sprint’s favor, giving the go-ahead on their proposed merger. Both the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) had already approved…

The post NY Attorney General Will Not Appeal T-Mobile Ruling appeared first on WebProNews.
