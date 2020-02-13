'Sonic The Hedgehog' opening weekend box office runs rings around every other video game movie

Global  

Monday, 17 February 2020
Sonic The Hedgehog may be an empty cash grab slightly sweetened by an unhinged, perfectly calibrated Peak Jim Carrey performance, but it's apparently what the people want.

The long-delayed, redesigned live-action Sonic movie finally opened last week and promptly smashed the opening weekend box office record for video game film...
'Sonic the Hedgehog' Scores Biggest Box Office Opening Weekend for Video Game Adaptations

Pulling in an impressive $57 million, the movie starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden outshines previous record holder 'Detective Pikachu' by almost $3 million.
'Sonic the Hedgehog' on Track for Biggest Box Office Opening Ever for a Video Game Adaptation!

Sonic the Hedgehog is huge. The video game adaptation brought in $21 million on Friday (February 14) for a projected four-day debut of over $60 million,...
