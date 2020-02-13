|
'Sonic The Hedgehog' opening weekend box office runs rings around every other video game movie
|
|
Sonic The Hedgehog may be an empty cash grab slightly sweetened by an unhinged, perfectly calibrated Peak Jim Carrey performance, but it's apparently what the people want.
The long-delayed, redesigned live-action Sonic movie finally opened last week and promptly smashed the opening weekend box office record for video game film...
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
