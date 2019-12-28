Monzo is bringing back premium bank accounts to help turn a profit

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

In an attempt to become profitable, British-based digital bank startup Monzo is shaping up to have a second crack at paid accounts after failing first time round, Reuters reports. Back in April last year, Monzo launched its “Plus” premium package which allowed customers to buy add-ons, such as travel insurance and extra cash withdrawals while abroad, for their accounts. [Read: German fintech N26 to leave UK — because Brexit] By September the company pulled the product from its app because of poor customer feedback. Many customers criticized Monzo’s premium accounts for being a brazen money making attempt and taking key…



