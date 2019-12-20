Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Not Enough Resources For Instagram iPad App

Not Enough Resources For Instagram iPad App

WebProNews Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Despite it being one of the most wanted Instagram options, an iPad app is not in the works according to CEO Adam Mosseri. Verge editor Chris Welch reported that Mosseri said the company wants to make an iPad app, but evidently lacks the resources to do it. He also said Instagram “would like to build…

The post Not Enough Resources For Instagram iPad App appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Instagram Is Ditching the IGTV Button [Video]Instagram Is Ditching the IGTV Button

Instagram Is Ditching the IGTV Button The platform has over a billion monthly active users, but people are staying away from the IGTV icon in the top right corner. An Instagram spokesperson says that..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

The Top Apps of the 2010s [Video]The Top Apps of the 2010s

The Top Apps of the 2010s. With the decade coming to an end, app store intelligence firm App Annie has released its Decade in Review analysis. Here are the top 10 most-downloaded apps of the decade. 1...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Instagram CEO explains why the company hasn’t developed an iPad app yet

It’s 2020 and Instagram still doesn’t have an iPad app — despite its barrage of other feature additions and expansions. Now, in a response to a user...
9to5Mac

Apple launches a new Mac app to help you learn programming basics

Apple has brought its Swift Playground app to Mac to help you learn to code in Swift. The company originally launched the app on iPad in 2016 with an aim to...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.