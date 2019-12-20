Despite it being one of the most wanted Instagram options, an iPad app is not in the works according to CEO Adam Mosseri. Verge editor Chris Welch reported that Mosseri said the company wants to make an iPad app, but evidently lacks the resources to do it. He also said Instagram “would like to build… The post Not Enough Resources For Instagram iPad App appeared first on WebProNews.

