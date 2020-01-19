Global  

SpaceX juuust misses drone ship landing in otherwise successful mission

Mashable Monday, 17 February 2020
On Monday morning, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket as part of its fifth Starlink satellite mission — but the landing was a bit rough.

With video streaming live, the Falcon 9 first stage appeared to miss the drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Instead, smoke can be seen to one side of the drone ship...
Recent related news from verified sources

SpaceX loses Falcon 9 booster at sea after successful Starlink launch

SpaceX loses Falcon 9 booster at sea after successful Starlink launchSpaceX successfully launched a new batch of its Starlink satellites on Monday morning, but the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket that put them in orbit missed...
The Verge

SpaceX successfully launches 60 more Starlink satellites but misses booster landing

SpaceX has launched a batch of 60 Starlink satellites to orbit, marking its fifth overall launch of a group of 60 of the small spacecraft and its third this year...
TechCrunch


