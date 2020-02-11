Outlook may be getting a major upgrade with a new ‘Outlook Spaces’ feature, providing a new project-based organization system. Twitter user Walking Cat (@h0x0d) tweeted a video of the new feature in action. Cat also posted a test form that contained the following description: “Spaces pulls together your documents, emails, and events using the search… The post New ‘Spaces’ Feature Could Come to Outlook appeared first on WebProNews.



