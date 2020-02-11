Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > New ‘Spaces’ Feature Could Come to Outlook

New ‘Spaces’ Feature Could Come to Outlook

WebProNews Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Outlook may be getting a major upgrade with a new ‘Outlook Spaces’ feature, providing a new project-based organization system. Twitter user Walking Cat (@h0x0d) tweeted a video of the new feature in action. Cat also posted a test form that contained the following description: “Spaces pulls together your documents, emails, and events using the search…

The post New ‘Spaces’ Feature Could Come to Outlook appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Blossoms Call New Album 'Foolish Loving Spaces' a

Blossoms Call New Album 'Foolish Loving Spaces' a "Celebration of Love" | Billboard News 02:46

 Blossoms Call New Album 'Foolish Loving Spaces' a "Celebration of Love" | Billboard News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Snapchat’s New “Here For You” Feature Will Connect Users to Mental Health Resources [Video]Snapchat’s New “Here For You” Feature Will Connect Users to Mental Health Resources

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature called “Here for You” that will connect users to mental health resources. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published

2020 Nissan Frontier Interior Design [Video]2020 Nissan Frontier Interior Design

As one successful era ends, another is just beginning in the heart of the 2020 Nissan Frontier. At a media reception tonight, Nissan revealed the 2020 Frontier which features an all-new, powerful..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leaked video reveals Microsoft’s new Outlook ‘Spaces’ feature

Leaked video reveals Microsoft’s new Outlook ‘Spaces’ featureMicrosoft is working on a new organizational feature for Outlook, named Spaces. Twitter user WalkingCat revealed the new tool in a leaked video over the weekend,...
The Verge

Steam rolls out new feature to help you decide what game to play next

Steam is making it easier for gamers to pick the next title they want to play. The Valve subsidiary has rolled out a new recommendation feature called Play Next,...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.