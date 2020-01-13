Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Solar-Powered High-Altitude Aircraft Makes Maiden Flight

Solar-Powered High-Altitude Aircraft Makes Maiden Flight

WebProNews Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
BAE Systems has successfully completed the maiden flight of its solar-powered, high-altitude, unmanned aircraft. The Persistent High Altitude Solar Aircraft (PHASA-35®) is designed to operate in the stratosphere and will bridge the gap between aircraft and satellites. The aircraft is a High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) vehicle, and uses highly efficient solar panels, combined with…

The post Solar-Powered High-Altitude Aircraft Makes Maiden Flight appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lakota East HS seniors raise $15K for solar panels [Video]Lakota East HS seniors raise $15K for solar panels

At first, they thought the project was a long shot. But now, $15,000 later, a group of Lakota East High School seniors have plans in motion to get solar panels installed at the school.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:50Published

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a flying solar panel: BAE Systems' satellite alternative makes maiden flight in Oz


The Register


Tweets about this

removalman123

Keith Evans Solar-Powered High-Altitude Aircraft Makes Maiden Flight https://t.co/JrdgoeBl4Z 15 minutes ago

BiancaSavonrola

Bianca Savonrola BAE Systems successfully tests solar-powered high-altitude plane https://t.co/UqkcDatIpP via @josephjett https://t.co/M3rzQBYJ0v 1 hour ago

HortonGlobal

Horton Global BAE successfully tests solar-powered high-altitude plane - UPI News https://t.co/SzExrrgTcH https://t.co/9ELldyDQG4 2 hours ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather BAE Systems successfully tests #SOLAR-powered high-altitude plane https://t.co/hymJr3iNuv 3 hours ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino BAE Systems successfully tests #SOLAR-powered high-altitude plane https://t.co/jxZ3aD8a6J #GPWX 3 hours ago

newbusinessnews

Business News BAE Systems successfully tests solar-powered high-altitude plane https://t.co/OEXNJHrMVE https://t.co/ggIPLGjK3s 3 hours ago

SecIndustryNews

Defense & Security BAE Systems successfully tests solar-powered high-altitude plane https://t.co/IDEYlZYtkE – via @UPI 3 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep BAE Systems successfully tests solar-powered high-altitude plane - https://t.co/Zulms387E1 https://t.co/C5iWSgRFyN 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.