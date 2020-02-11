Global  

Surprise: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's ultra-thin folding 'glass' scratches like plastic

The Next Web Monday, 17 February 2020
When Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip would be the first phone to use “ultra-thin glass,” I had just one big question: would it hold up to JerryRigEverything’s scratch tests? Would it, as with virtually every glass phone ever, “scratch at a level six, with deeper grooves at a level seven?” Nope. Samsung’s ultra-thin glass is apparently no more durable than plain old plastic. Zack Nelson (that’s right, his name isn’t Jerry), put the phone through his usual gamut of durability challenges.These including a bend test, dropping sand into the hinge, and of course, the scratch test. Disappointingly, the phone scratches…

0
News video: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On 03:52

 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs.

