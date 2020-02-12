Jake Paul is being called out for saying anxiety 'is created by you'
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Controversial YouTuber Jake Paul seems to think he has the cure for anxiety all figured out. Pretty much everyone else disagrees.
"remember anxiety is created by you," the 23-year-old high school dropout tweeted on Monday to his 3.7 million followers, many of whom are children. "sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind...
After much preparation, Jake Paul launched his “movement” to bypass a college education. Paul released a promotional video, showing sympathy with young people feeling pressured to go to college. He said many people with education, “can't even get a job for the student loans they took out.”...