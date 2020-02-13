Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's display is near-perfect, says DisplayMate

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's display is near-perfect, says DisplayMate

Mashable Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra's 6.9-inch, Dynamic AMOLED display is the best of any smartphone right now, at least according to display specialists at DisplayMate. 

It's hardly surprising; Samsung has been making fantastic OLED display for years. But it appears the company has really pushed the envelope with the S20 Ultra's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset. It's a battle of..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:24Published

Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo [Video]Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo

Samsung believes deeply in the future of foldable phones, but its first attempt, last year’s Galaxy Fold, was a complete shitshow. Devices provided to reviewers ahead of launch were plagued with..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The S20 Ultra has the best screen of any phone ever – here’s how DisplayMate measured it

The S20 Ultra has the best screen of any phone ever – here’s how DisplayMate measured itFor years now, Samsung’s Galaxy series of flagship phones have had some of the best displays available on mobile devices. Last week, it announced its new...
The Next Web Also reported by •The Verge

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ - the best ultra-premium smartphones

Samsung has made sure that Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max and the new Galaxy S20+ are direct competitors. With Samsung pushing further into the ultra-premium range...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

Sortiwa

Sortiwa The Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Screen Protectors A few years ago, a device with a 6.9-inch display would have… https://t.co/uKuTidhNkx 19 minutes ago

Lemarwithamask

The Mewsurper RT @MaxWinebach: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: codename Champ. Will likely use Ultra Thin Glass. Could be the first phone with under display cam… 42 minutes ago

rismele

Ricardo Melero RT @BenGeskin: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 - Concept based on leaks Main Display: 7.7" QXGA+ 120Hz AMOLED Cover Display: 6.4" FHD+ Super AMOLED… 43 minutes ago

i91679049

Satasha ⛩️🗝️🔅 RT @Techmeme: Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's "Ultra Thin Glass" display show durability is on par with plastic screens; Samsung to offer… 1 hour ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @phonearena: The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: #Galaxy S20 vs S10 https://t.co/sLdMs9O3KC 2 hours ago

scuderia_303

SCUDERIA_303 RT @PonyFuture: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Full Spec: - Display: 6.9 inches 😏 - Camera: 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front - Hardware: Qual… 2 hours ago

ussmo

USMAN YUSUF™ MSPoweruser: DisplayMate: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smashes smartphone display performance records. https://t.co/86ASOAlto6 via @GoogleNews 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.