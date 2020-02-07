Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries

Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries

The Next Web Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceriesFamed investor Warren Buffett sold at least $800 million worth of Apple stock last quarter, BusinessInsider reports citing SEC filings published last Friday. The Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway unloaded 3.7 million shares between October and December last year, when Apple‘s share price rose by more than 30% (from $219 to $294). Despite selling off 3.7 million shares, Apple persists as a Berkshire Hathaway favorite. It owns around $72 billion worth of Apple shares — 5.6% of the computing giant. [READ: Apple, Facebook, and Warren Buffett: Here’s the top 25 stocks for millennials] As Apple still represents more than 32% of Berkshire Hathaway‘s overall portfolio,…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Apple
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The First Year & Final Day: North Texans Enjoy Last Day Of Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo [Video]The First Year & Final Day: North Texans Enjoy Last Day Of Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Thousands of North Texans went to the new Dickies Arena for the final day of the Forth Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Saturday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:07Published

Fort Worth Stock Show Gives Back To Cook Children's NICU Program [Video]Fort Worth Stock Show Gives Back To Cook Children's NICU Program

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo held its annual Cook Children's Day on Wednesday to benefit the hospital's NICU program.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren Buffett sold more than $800 million worth of Apple stock last quarter

Warren Buffett sold more than $800 million worth of Apple stock last quarter** · *Warren Buffett sold more than $800 million in Apple stock last quarter, new SEC filings show.* · *The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is Apple's biggest...
Business Insider

Berkshire Hathaway offloaded over $800M in Apple shares in Q1 2020

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett's investment fund, has reduced its holdings in Apple over the last quarter, offloading in excess of $800 million worth of...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

jxs606

♻️ J.🌱 RT @thenextweb: Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries (by @dcanellis) https://t.co/I56AjcFBkR 1 hour ago

thenextweb

TNW Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries (by @dcanellis) https://t.co/I56AjcFBkR 2 hours ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries) has been published on news204… https://t.co/7f2AKxisDJ 3 hours ago

TheUltimateNews

TheUltimateNews Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries https://t.co/NJT04XKLSW 3 hours ago

2601Manish

Prof. Manish Thakur RT @thenextweb: Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries (by @dcanellis) https://t.co/u0w2ps25XW 4 hours ago

Yooscan_Support

YOOSCAN SUPPORT RT @jeremarketer: Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries: https://t.co/uBsiln3vxp 4 hours ago

DrewZola

Andrew Zola RT @rumahcoding: Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries https://t.co/SbFmojdQZp https://t.co/gf7oDIHCnE 4 hours ago

HealthyCarnivor

HealthyCarnivores Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries #BioTech via https://t.co/hmIoXfIspy https://t.co/z6ll8pH8JU 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.