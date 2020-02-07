Buffett dumps $800M worth of Apple stock, invests in biotech and groceries

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Famed investor Warren Buffett sold at least $800 million worth of Apple stock last quarter, BusinessInsider reports citing SEC filings published last Friday. The Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway unloaded 3.7 million shares between October and December last year, when Apple‘s share price rose by more than 30% (from $219 to $294). Despite selling off 3.7 million shares, Apple persists as a Berkshire Hathaway favorite. It owns around $72 billion worth of Apple shares — 5.6% of the computing giant. [READ: Apple, Facebook, and Warren Buffett: Here’s the top 25 stocks for millennials] As Apple still represents more than 32% of Berkshire Hathaway‘s overall portfolio,…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple Famed investor Warren Buffett sold at least $800 million worth of Apple stock last quarter, BusinessInsider reports citing SEC filings published last Friday. The Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway unloaded 3.7 million shares between October and December last year, when Apple‘s share price rose by more than 30% (from $219 to $294). Despite selling off 3.7 million shares, Apple persists as a Berkshire Hathaway favorite. It owns around $72 billion worth of Apple shares — 5.6% of the computing giant. [READ: Apple, Facebook, and Warren Buffett: Here’s the top 25 stocks for millennials] As Apple still represents more than 32% of Berkshire Hathaway‘s overall portfolio,…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Apple 👓 View full article

