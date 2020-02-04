Global  

Google Stadia finally launches on phones that aren’t Pixels

The Next Web Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Google Stadia finally launches on phones that aren’t PixelsGoogle today revealed that, at long last, its Stadia gaming service would be expanding to phones outside its Pixel line. Indeed, Stadia will be available on a plethora of new devices from Razer, ASUS, and Samsung, starting February 20. Starting February 20, you can play Stadia with even more phones. ASUS ROG Phone I & II, Razer Phone 1 & 2, and a variety of Samsung phones, including the Samsung S20 line, are all supported. For the full list of compatible phones, check out our blog → https://t.co/1eUhssl649 pic.twitter.com/LoA6aiXF9V — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) February 18, 2020 According to Google, Stadia arrives…

