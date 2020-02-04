Google Stadia finally launches on phones that aren’t Pixels

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Google today revealed that, at long last, its Stadia gaming service would be expanding to phones outside its Pixel line. Indeed, Stadia will be available on a plethora of new devices from Razer, ASUS, and Samsung, starting February 20. Starting February 20, you can play Stadia with even more phones. ASUS ROG Phone I & II, Razer Phone 1 & 2, and a variety of Samsung phones, including the Samsung S20 line, are all supported. For the full list of compatible phones, check out our blog → https://t.co/1eUhssl649 pic.twitter.com/LoA6aiXF9V — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) February 18, 2020 According to Google, Stadia arrives…



