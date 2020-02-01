Mozilla launches a VPN app for Android and Windows

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mozilla, the organization behind Firefox browser, is bringing its VPN (Virtual Private Network) service to Android and Windows 10 through a dedicated app. The app is currently in the beta phase, and you need an invite to sign up. Once you get an invite, you need to pay $4.99 a month, because privacy is not a free lunch. In return, Mozilla vows not to log your network traffic or your browsing history. The VPN uses a new Wireguard protocol, which is supposed to be faster and more secure than other standards such as OpenVPN. Mozilla said with the app, you’ll…



