Some Teslas have been tricked into speeding by tape stuck on road signs Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Hackers have tricked Tesla cars into autonomously speeding just by sticking two inches of tape on a speed limit sign. McAfee security researchers placed the slither of black electrical tape over part of a 35mph speed limit sign to slightly extend the middle of the “3”. This tiny alteration made the car’s camera misread the sign as 85 mph. The cruise control system then immediately accelerated towards this target — until the driver hit the brakes. Tesla’s 2016 Model S and Model X cars were both deceived by the trick. Check out how it happened in the video below: The McAfee technicians…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Village road sign targeted in "Brexit-related" act of vandalism A village road sign was targeted in a "Brexit-related" act of vandalism after the name of its twinned French town was daubed over in white paint. The name of Samois-sur-Seine was painted over on two.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:23Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Researchers Tape Speed Limit Sign to Make Teslas Accelerate to 85 MPH A team of security researchers from McAfee has managed to trick Tesla vehicles into speeding up by 50 miles per hour with a little bit of electrical...

ExtremeTech 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this