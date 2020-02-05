Global  

Some Teslas have been tricked into speeding by tape stuck on road signs

The Next Web Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Hackers have tricked Tesla cars into autonomously speeding just by sticking two inches of tape on a speed limit sign. McAfee security researchers placed the slither of black electrical tape over part of a 35mph speed limit sign to slightly extend the middle of the “3”. This tiny alteration made the car’s camera misread the sign as 85 mph. The cruise control system then immediately accelerated towards this target — until the driver hit the brakes. Tesla’s 2016 Model S and Model X cars were both deceived by the trick. Check out how it happened in the video below:   The McAfee technicians…

This story continues at The Next Web
