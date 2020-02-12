Global  

Microsoft brings combined Word, Excel, and PowerPoint app to iOS

The Next Web Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
It was just a couple of days ago that Microsoft publicly introduced its super-handy combined Office app to the Google Play Store. The app packs Word, Excel, Powerpoint, PDF tools, and a variety of features into a single app instead of forcing you to download a separate one for each utility. At the time, we wondered why the app wasn’t on iOS, but now it seems the Play Store may have simply jumped the gun – just two days later, the app is now available on iOS and Microsoft has officially announced the app’s public availability. Microsoft first announced the unified…

