Pete Buttigieg called himself a 'Microsoft Word guy' in a brutal self-own

In a CNN Town Hall Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage and condemned Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh recently said "America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage." Buttigieg criticized the controversial radio host, who is in his fourth marriage. He...
