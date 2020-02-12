Global  

New Android 11 feature suggests Pixel 5 might support reverse wireless charging

The Next Web Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Last night, Google dropped the first developer preview of its upcoming Android 11 mobile operating system. While the company listed some features such as floating chat bubbles and limited location data access on its blog, there are some nifty hidden features in this version too. Sleuths at XDA Developers who installed the developer preview, found a hidden menu called Battery Share under settings. The report notes that Google has added new code for this feature, and it might be working on reverse wireless charging for the upcoming Pixel 5. [Read: Google introduces one-time location access for apps in Android 11] The code suggested it’s a…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Android
