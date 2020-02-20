Samsung spams random users with bogus 'Find My Mobile' notification

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Samsung users are freaking out over an odd "Find My Mobile" notification, seemingly sent out to them out of nowhere.



Mobile tech YouTuber Michael Fisher described it in a tweet, saying he and his girlfriend got the same alert, its text consisting of a single number "1".







Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly the same... 👓 View full article

