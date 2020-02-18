Global  

Samsung blasted Galaxy users with bizarre ‘Find My Mobile’ push notifications

The Next Web Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Are you okay, Samsung? Tons of Galaxy phone owners have reported the South Korean behemoth blasted them with a confusing “Find My Mobile” push notification, which solely contains the letter “1” and disappears once clicked. Samsung has yet to address this bizarre occurrence with an official statement, but everything seems to point the notification was sent by accident. According to recipients, the issue affects various Galaxy models, including the brand new Z Flip foldable and the Note 10+. Android Central adds Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy J owners also received the notification. Huh. Girlfriend and I just had exactly…

This story continues at The Next Web

