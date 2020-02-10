Global  

Nintendo hypes 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' with 25-minute preview

Mashable Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just a month away and Nintendo turned up the hype meter with a 25-minute-long deep dive into what players can expect from the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch game.

Thursday morning's Nintendo Direct showed off a whole bunch of colorful gameplay moments that detailed how life on the deserted...
